WATERLOO — The pains of reintegrating into civilian life aren’t confined by rank. High-ranking officers aren’t immune to struggling.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst retired as a lieutenant colonel with the Iowa National Guard. Her transition was fraught.
“It was difficult transitioning back into a civilian life,” Ernst said. “You do struggle a little bit, just in communicating with family and integrating back into your community.”
Ernst felt daily struggles.
“You still have friends, you have colleagues that are still serving maybe in a theater of war or overseas and you’re back and out of the fray,” Ernst said. “You feel you should be in the fight still, you should be supporting those warriors. It’s hard to then separate from that.”
Ernst said veterans should reach out to their county veterans affairs officials for help with administrative worries.
“There are a lot of veterans who get out and they don’t know about their benefits and they don’t even know who to go ask,” Ernst said. “That’s where we really need to step up our game. ... You don’t have to know everything — you just need to know the guy or gal that does know everything.”
When Cedar Falls City Council member Rob Green left the U.S. Coast Guard, he had no idea what veterans benefits he could get or whether he could get them at all.
“I didn’t think I rated any benefits so I didn’t look into it. I didn’t even know I qualified for the GI Bill,” he said.
There were no classes to help him with the transition.
“I’d been in for 10 years, so that was a pretty huge adjustment to go straight from being a lieutenant ... to a regular old civilian,” Green said. “I think it’s hard for civilians to understand the regulation and order that military people experience for years on end.”
Since his discharge from the Coast Guard, Green has felt a loss of camaraderie, sense of mission, structure and responsibility while adjusting to civilian life. He and his wife moved to Waterloo, and Green got a job as a hotel manager through his brother-in-law.
“It had nothing to do with what my military background had been, which is driving ships,” Green said. “It was a tough transition because I was still thinking ‘militarese.’”
Only recently did he get rid of his uniforms.
“I think that I haven’t fully gotten out of the military,” he said. “...This last year, my Coast Guard Academy classmates hit their 20-year service mark, and sometimes I see on LinkedIn what they’re up to — commanding large ships, working in the White House, running Coast Guard Air Stations — and I really feel like a slacker,” Green wrote in an email. “I don’t think I’ll ever totally integrate into civilianland — part of my makeup will always be military, and I’m glad for that.”
Ernst encourages veterans to link up with other veterans.
“There are times when veterans will have issues and they just need to lean on other veterans and talk about those issues,” Ernst said. “You can reach out if you need to reach out.”
