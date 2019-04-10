WATERLOO — For several years a group has built ramps for veterans who use wheelchairs around the Cedar Valley.
Seven veterans and a craftsman work with the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs officer and make ramps and other house repairs. Last year the group, led by Rick Reuter and Larry Walters, built 18 ramps; the year before they made 16. Ramps have become their specialty.
On Tuesday, the crew built its second ramp of the year. Reuter expects 2019 to be busier than previous years.
“We just started last week,” Walters said. “Basically we do one a week.”
The ramps are built are no cost to the recipient, and the Black Hawk VA determines who needs one and when.
“Rick and I started doing this kind of stuff several years ago,” Walters said. His neighbor, Ian Ralston, was severely wounded in Iraq.
“Him and I, perchance, got hooked up with people that wanted to remodel his parent’s farm house” because he uses a wheelchair, Walter said. From there they worked to remodel bathrooms for veterans and it eventually evolved into what they are doing today.
Other groups work with Walters and Reuter.
It usually takes the crew about three hours to construct one ramp.
“Everything we do meets code,” Walters said. “We get permits and all that kind of stuff. So everything’s legal.”
Other members of the community can help by volunteering or donating money for the ramp material, Reuter said. Funds are preferred right now. Contact the Black Hawk VA office to offer assistance.
“It’s veterans helping veterans. That’s what we do,” Reuter said.
