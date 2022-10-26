 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grassley’s office hosts veterans history event Nov. 4

Military
WATERLOO — The office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will host a Library of Congress “Veterans History Project” event in honor of Veterans Day for the fifth year in a row from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4.

It will be held at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, part of Grout Museum District at 503 South St.

The Veterans History Project collects and makes accessible firsthand interviews and narratives of U.S. military veterans from World War I through the present. Iowa veterans participate in a 30-minute to hour-long taped interview about their service. The interviews will then be made available through the Library of Congress. For more information on the Library of Congress’s Veterans History Project, go online to loc.gov/vets.

Veterans interested in having their story recorded should contact Grassley’s Des Moines office at (515) 288-1145. Space is limited and appointments will go in the order that requests are received. To learn more, call Grassley’s veterans fellow, Harrison Swift, at (515) 288-1145 or email him at veteransfellow_grassley@grassley.senate.gov.

