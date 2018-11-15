WATERLOO — Every Wednesday around two dozen veterans gather at the Grout Museum for coffee and donuts.
This Wednesday they were joined by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and U.S. Navy chief petty officers to celebrate the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum’s 10th anniversary.
Veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam sat at tables with active duty sailors talking about their experiences in the air and in the field.
Aaron Albright, chief petty officer and U.S. Navy recruiter, sat down with several of the veterans during the breakfast.
“We just want to make sure the new generations of the military, especially in the Navy, get to talk and meet with everybody here,” Albright said.
He wants current sailors to learn and listen to WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era veterans and appreciate them.
“We can’t thank them enough,” Albright said.
It’s important to honor veterans every day, said Christy Decker, Grout Museum director of marketing and tourism.
“We always have a crowd here and we thought what more appropriate time and place for our 10-year anniversary than right here on a Wednesday morning,” Decker said.
Today marks 10 years since the Sullivan museum opened its doors to the public. More than 1,000 people celebrated the grand opening in 2008.
“This has been quite an experience,” David Greene, WWII and Marine veteran of Iwo Jima, told the crowd.
The coffee and donuts were part of a larger celebration by the museum in remembrance of Veterans Day that kicked off Saturday with free admission for all and continues through today with free admission for veterans and active duty service members.
The donuts and coffee were provided by Rockets Bakery.
Museum Director Billie Bailey recalled a question the late philanthropist Ed Gallagher asked shortly after the museum opened.
“Do you really think anyone’s going to care about this after we’re gone?” he asked.
“I see the tens of thousands of people who visit this museum each year and I think the answer to his question is yes,” Bailey said. “And may it always be so. Let’s never forget.”
