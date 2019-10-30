WATERLOO — For a fourth year, the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office will work to provide Christmas for veterans in need.
In 2016, the Black Hawk VA launched Operation Christmas, a program to provide gifts to low-income, homeless and struggling veterans.
“Operation Christmas is a program that helps provide Christmas gifts for veterans and their families,” said Stacy Albus, veterans service officer at the Black Hawk VA Commission. “The program provides gifts for veterans who are either low income or struggling this Christmas season, and with the support of our community we match them up with sponsors who purchase gifts for them.”
Veterans and their families are also provided a Christmas dinner.
Even small donations are accepted and go toward meals on Christmas for needy veterans.
The program doesn’t just provide low-income veterans with gifts.
“The other side to Operation Christmas is putting together gift bags for veterans in care centers within Black Hawk County,” Albus said. “We have a day in December where a group of us get together and put the bags together and then disperse them out to the care centers.”
In 2017 the program helped 84 veterans and families and 257 veterans and widows in nursing homes. Last year the program helped 86 veterans and families and 268 veterans in care centers.
The VA doesn’t have a set amount of veterans it wants to assist, it just wants to help any veteran in need.
“Anyone who is in need or struggling, we hope they come forward and identify themselves,” Albus said. “We do have a deadline of Dec. 8 for the veterans to apply.”
Veterans in care centers do not need to apply.
“It’s just an overall good feeling for everyone involved, knowing that you’re putting a smile on someone’s face,” Albus said, “giving those young children of veterans something a little more special at Christmas.”
The program first started with Kevin Dill, former Black Hawk County VA executive director.
“He came up with this idea on his own and just felt that no veteran should go without a Christmas,” Albus said.
People can call the Black Hawk VA’s office to sponsor a veteran or veteran’s family at (319) 291-2512.
