CEDAR FALLS — A new reminder of the global war on terror casualties now sits outside Guy W. Iversen AMVETS Post 49 in advance of the somber anniversary of its beginnings.

Volunteers finished Thursday afternoon posting photos and biographies of 60 Iowa veterans on a chain-link fence. All were killed in combat during the conflict that began with the devastating terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and ended with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The display is approximately 24 feet long and six feet high in the seating patio area at the post located at 1934 Irving St. The well-known Bell AH-1 Cobra Helicopter acts as backdrop.

The reminder will remain displayed through the AMVETS Riders car and bike show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

“If you don’t keep bringing up 9/11, it’s like any memory, it will shrivel up and die,” said Wes Poley of Cedar Falls, an Air Force veteran who served from 1966 to 1969.

The deceased served in different military branches. At least three – Eric Steffeney of Waterloo, Travis Vaughn of Cedar Falls and Donald Nichols of Shell Rock – had ties to the Cedar Valley.

“They gave up their lives and they did it for their brothers and sisters back home. We need to honor them. That’s what it is all about,” said Tom Broell of Cedar Falls, who completed one tour in Vietnam as a member of the Navy and served from 1968 until 1974.

Four pots of red, white and blue artificial flowers sit on top of the fence. Other things may be done to spruce up the memorial, including the addition of patriotic wreaths. Additionally, Donovan Burke, an AMVETS member, will be setting up a framed American flag nearby Sunday with the names of all those killed in the 2001 attacks.

Post Commander Ron Kirkland said there will be no formal ceremony this year.

“We wanted to change it up. This is our heartfelt thanks for all our fallen heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Kirkland said. “After reading about them, you feel like you just about knew each of them. Some were 19 or 20 years (old), which is how old I was when I was in Vietnam.”

Kirkland, a Navy veteran from Evansdale who served from 1965 to 1971 including two tours of Vietnam, will be on hand at various times Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to answer questions. University of Northern Iowa Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program representatives, some of whom served in Iraq and Afghanistan, also will be present.

The idea came from conversations with AMVETS Post 2 in Des Moines during the AMVETS Department of Iowa’s meeting this summer, Kirkland said. The “spur of the moment” project came together thanks to assistance from the Des Moines post and the Department of Defense.

Each posting includes the name, city, and age of the person who died along with where and how they died plus other personal information.

“We all made sacrifice when we decided to serve, but we remember them because they made the ultimate sacrifice,” said First Vice Commander Mitch Lindberg, who served in the Air Force from 1983 to 2011. “I served during the war on terror, and you read about the family they left behind, and that’s sad. There were ones who died just a few years ago and there are even a few women.”

