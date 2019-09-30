WATERLOO — The Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138 is using funds raised during their 100th anniversary to establish a veteran relief fund.
The post was able to raise about $20,000, and 10% of the funds raised will go toward a fund to help veterans in need throughout the Cedar Valley.
There will be three categories of relief: a gas fund, grocery fund and rental assistance fund, said Dennis Sommer, the post’s historian. “All of our events will have 10% go into our relief fund.”
Along with putting money toward their new fund, they also donated $3,142 to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office, $3,928 toward the Cedar Valley Honor Flight and $300 split between the JROTC and ROTC programs at the University of Northern Iowa, Waterloo East High School and West High School.
This is the post’s way to give back to the community that supports them, Sommer said.
On the first Saturday of every month Post 138 will have a fish fry for $10 and 10% of the money will go toward the relief fund.
On Sept. 21 the post presented checks to the Black Hawk County VA and Honor Flight with Jim Graves, post commander, presenting the check to Yolando Loveless, Black Hawk County VA executive director, Heidi Warrington, Curly Hultman and Frank Magsamen, of the Honor Flight board of directors.
On Aug. 10 the post celebrated its centennial anniversary, along with the American Legion as an organization. The American Legion was established after World War I on March 16, 1919. Waterloo’s chapter was founded less than five months later on Aug. 10, 1919, and was the 138th chapter in Iowa.
“We want to thank all the people who contributed to making the 100th anniversary a success,” Sommer said.
