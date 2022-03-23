Military veteran Glen Keith seeking county supervisor seat

WATERLOO — Glen Keith, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and East High teacher, is running for a seat on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. Keith spent 25 years in the military and is currently in his fifth year of teaching at East High School, where he leads the JROTC program.

Keith served on the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission for three years, with almost two years as the chair.

He said working with the Board of Supervisors during his time on the veterans commission gave him insight into what county government can accomplish.

“My entire adult life has been in service, and it’s just something I wanted to do to give back to the community. ... I’ve always had an itch to get into government. That’s where you can really make an impact,” Keith said.

He wants to “work more in concert with the communities and cities” to address issues like affordable housing, economic growth and health outcomes.

“One thing I learned in the military is if you work together as a team, you can accomplish any mission,” Keith said.

Keith served two deployments as a captain in the Balkans in the 1990s and two combat tours as a major in Afghanistan in 2003-2004 and 2009-2010.

Keith, 47, was assigned to the University of Northern Iowa Army ROTC program in 2013 where the program was recognized as the best in the Midwest for recruiting and retention and was recognized as the most improved ROTC program in the Midwest. After his retirement from the Army in 2017 he transitioned to leading the JROTC program at East High. During his leadership at East High the JROTC program received two statewide awards; the Student Organization of Character Award from the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center, and the Governor’s Volunteer Award. Keith also serves as the East High adviser to the Waterloo Youth City Council and the Mentors in Violence Prevention program.

A graduate of Tennessee Technological University, Keith holds masters degrees from Central Michigan University and the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College. He is married to Michelle Jungers with a combined family of five children.

More details about Glen Keith can be found on his candidate Facebook page, @GlenKeith4Supervisor or he can be emailed directly at Glen4Leadership@gmail.com.

