Mild winter ushers in wasp-ish spring for Iowans

Brad Janssen, co-owner of Janssen Pest Solutions in Des Moines, said his business has experienced an uptick in calls about wasps – not just this year, but in 2020 as well. He estimated that calls increased by more than 25%.

The pandemic could be partially responsible for the increase, Janssen said.

“With the era of COVID, I think that just more people are at home, observing, because not everybody is going to the office,” Janssen said.

Janssen said during this time of year, with temperatures fluctuating, wasps are attracted to the eaves of homes and sun-dappled spots on playground equipment because they’re seeking warmth.

Emily Beeman, a Des Moines resident who works as a bus driver for the Waukee Community School District, said wasps this spring are “all over the place.”

While house-sitting on the south side of Des Moines, Beeman had what she described as a “full, dramatic Tolkien-level epic battle” against a yellow-and-black-striped wasp that gained entrance through a window in the kitchen. Beeman won.

“But then the next day there was one in the exact same spot. At first, I thought he came back from the dead. But no, it was another one.”