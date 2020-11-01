Mike & Leona Adams annual free Thanksgiving dinner goes curbside

WATERLOO – Roast turkey, stuffing and all the trimmings are on the menu for the Cedar Valley’s largest annual free Thanksgiving dinner. For the first time ever, the 39th annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by Veridian Credit Union and UAW Local 838, will be provided through curbside pick-up.
This year’s event is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 23 with food provided in to-go containers for pickup outside UAW Local 838 Union Hall, 2615 Washington St.
Meal reservations are required. Sign up is due by Nov. 17 at any Veridian branch or online at veridiancu.org/thanksgiving.
Each year the event serves 900 to 1,000 meals.
“It was important for us to do this event. This year, in particular, there is greater need because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Julie Gage, Veridian public relations strategist. “We thought, ‘How can we still serve the community a hot meal and celebrate Thanksgiving?’ We know the social aspects are as important as the meal itself, but this year we’ll provide the meal so people can pick it up curbside and go home and enjoy it. We will all celebrate together when it is safer.”
The meal is named for its late founders. “The Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner began in 1982 to offer a free meal to those in need during the farm crisis,” said Veridian President and CEO Renee Christoffer. “This year the pandemic has created a unique set of health and financial challenges. It’s important that we find a way to safely honor this tradition in our community.”
The Adams saw their friends and neighbors struggling to make ends meet after layoffs. Mike, a member of the UAW Local 838 and a board member for what is now Veridian Credit Union, and his wife brought the two organizations together to organize and serve a free community meal.
College Square Hy-Vee has been a long-time partner, Gage said. “They started out roasting our turkeys, then over the years, began making our hot dishes – stuffing, potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls – and they’re now doing the cold dishes and pumpkin pie. The ladies at the Union Hall used to do a lot of the work, but gradually all of that is being done by Hy-Vee. The retirees who volunteer to serve the dinner are getting older and this year, we want them to be safe,” explained Gage. This is the 24th year that she has been organizing the annual dinner.
Each to-go container will contain turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped topping.
College Square Hy-Vee’s Mike Davis said they will roast about 100 turkeys and additional breast and thigh meat for the meals, along with preparing 30 gallons of gravy, 100 dozen dinner rolls and using roughly 400 pounds of potatoes to make mashed potatoes.
“We do it to be part of the community. There is such a need at this time of year, and especially this year, that we wanted to make a difference and move forward,” Davis said.
Traditionally, Metropolitan Transit Authority has provided rides for people to the community dinner. On Nov. 23, Met Transit and Veridian employee-volunteers will deliver meals from the event to anyone living in Waterloo, Cedar Falls or Evansdale without transportation. A delivery time slot reservation is required for meal delivery and must be reserved at www.veridiancu.org/Thanksgiving by Nov. 17.
Verdian and Met Transit also is working with Northeast Area Agency on Aging to deliver 350 dinners to Meals on Wheels clients.
More Verdian employees volunteer to work on the annual Thanksgiving dinner “than I can use,” Gage said. “I’ve had more than 100 people want to get involved, but I only need 40 people spread throughout the day doing different tasks. There will be 15 people one each shift, physically distanced and wearing masks. Because we aren’t using the dining room, that space will be set up as food stations to fill the containers. We’ll also have runners taking the meals out to the vehicles.”
Participants will choose a time to pick up their no-contact curbside meal “to keep it an orderly and smooth process,” Gage added.
Local contributors also include Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc., and Special Occasions Party and Event Rental.
