Mike & Leona Adams annual free Thanksgiving dinner goes curbside

The Adams saw their friends and neighbors struggling to make ends meet after layoffs. Mike, a member of the UAW Local 838 and a board member for what is now Veridian Credit Union, and his wife brought the two organizations together to organize and serve a free community meal.

College Square Hy-Vee has been a long-time partner, Gage said. “They started out roasting our turkeys, then over the years, began making our hot dishes – stuffing, potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls – and they’re now doing the cold dishes and pumpkin pie. The ladies at the Union Hall used to do a lot of the work, but gradually all of that is being done by Hy-Vee. The retirees who volunteer to serve the dinner are getting older and this year, we want them to be safe,” explained Gage. This is the 24th year that she has been organizing the annual dinner.

Each to-go container will contain turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped topping.

College Square Hy-Vee’s Mike Davis said they will roast about 100 turkeys and additional breast and thigh meat for the meals, along with preparing 30 gallons of gravy, 100 dozen dinner rolls and using roughly 400 pounds of potatoes to make mashed potatoes.