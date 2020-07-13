Mike Jensen continues recovery after 4 days missing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waverly man who was missing for four days continues to recover at a local hospital.

Mike Jensen, 45, was moved out of the intensive care unit at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, according to a post on a Facebook page that was set up for search efforts last week.

Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor who suffers from a brain tumor that causes dementia-like symptoms, slipped out of his room at Ravenwood Care Center on July 6.

He remained missing until a utilities locator found him partially in a stream of storm water runoff in a ditch at the intersection of San Marnan Drive and Hammond Avenue at 10:45 a.m. Friday, less than a mile southeast of Ravenwood. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where his body temperature was found to be 81 degrees Fahrenheit, according to family members.

Emergency workers at the scene speculated that the water may have helped keep Jensen alive by cooling him during scorching days with temperatures in the 90s.

About 14,000 motorists on San Marnan drive pass by the Hammond Avenue intersection each day, according to Iowa Department of Transportation traffic data. That doesn’t count vehicles on Hammond.