Mike Jensen continues recovery after 4 days missing

WATERLOO – A Waverly man who was missing for four days continues to recover at a local hospital.
Mike Jensen, 45, was moved out of the intensive care unit at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, according to a post on a Facebook page that was set up for search efforts last week.
Jensen, a former Wartburg College music instructor who suffers from a brain tumor that causes dementia-like symptoms, slipped out of his room at Ravenwood Care Center on July 6.
He remained missing until a utilities locator found him partially in a stream of storm water runoff in a ditch at the intersection of San Marnan Drive and Hammond Avenue at 10:45 a.m. Friday, less than a mile southeast of Ravenwood. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where his body temperature was found to be 81 degrees Fahrenheit, according to family members.
Emergency workers at the scene speculated that the water may have helped keep Jensen alive by cooling him during scorching days with temperatures in the 90s.
About 14,000 motorists on San Marnan drive pass by the Hammond Avenue intersection each day, according to Iowa Department of Transportation traffic data. That doesn’t count vehicles on Hammond.
Still, Jensen would have been difficult for passersby to spot because the ditch is densely covered in weeds and cattails almost 8 feet high.
Maj. Joe Leibold said it isn’t known how long Jensen had been in the ditch where he was found or if he had been elsewhere during his disappearance.
Shortly after Jensen went missing, a Waterloo police K-9 followed his trail from the care center at the corner of Ravenwood Road and St. Francis Drive east about four blocks to Pearl Lane where the trail disappeared, Leibold said. He said officers worked the dog around the neighborhood but weren’t able pick up the track again.
A dog from another agency was brought in and had the same results, following a trail that ended on Pearl Lane.
Volunteers and officers searched the neighborhoods and parks around Ravenwood, and the bulk of the effort was moved to Waverly Road south of Janesville after what appeared to be credible sightings placed him there.
