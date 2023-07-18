WATERLOO – Mike Donohue, CEO of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, has been elected as a USAging Board alternate.
Donohue will serve a three-year term in this role, partnering with Kelly Butts-Elston from Connections Area Agency on Aging to represent Region VII which encompasses Iowa and Nebraska.
Donohue will have the responsibility of ensuring that USAging fulfills its mission to help older adults and people with disabilities live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities effectively.
As an alternate, Donohue will actively engage in USAging's standing committees such as conference, corporate, relations, membership and public policy and grassroots. By participating in these committees, he will provide input and contribute to shaping the association.
What do Iowans want? An inside look at what 20 Iowans say about their lives, government
About the series
This year’s legislative session was hugely consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations to book bans to restrictions on transgender students, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come.
We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention.
This story is part of a larger series involving Lee Enterprises newspapers in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Mason City, Muscatine, Sioux City, Waterloo-Cedar Falls and our Des Moines Bureau. The “What Do Iowans Want?” series attempts to probe the thinking of people across the state about how the government is working for them.
The 20 Iowans profiled represent the broad perspectives in our state. They’re teachers, artists, retirees and athletes. They’re Republicans, Democrats and independents. They’re your neighbors and your friends.