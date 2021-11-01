 Skip to main content
Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving dinner set for Nov. 22

112519kw-uaw-thanksgiving-01

Ariella Kvakic, 1, licks her finger as she eats her Thanksgiving dinner at the UAW during the 2019 Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner.

 Kelly Wenzel

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union will serve its annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner through curbside pickup again this year on Nov. 22 at the UAW Local 838 Union Hall, 2615 Washington St.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be a dine-in service. Meal sign up deadline is Nov. 10 at https://campaign.documatix.com/DPS/WebForms/WebForm/BB03881EF8C7CA70, or by calling (319) 236-5600.

Each dinner will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, roll, and a slice of pumpkin pie. Special dietary requests cannot be fulfilled. One meal is available to each person living in the household with a maximum of eight orders per household.

MET Transit and Veridian volunteers have partnered to deliver meals to those with no transportation. 

Event sponsors are Veridian Credit Union, College Square Hy-Vee, Martin Bros. Food Market, Special Occasions Party & Event Rental, and the UAW Local 838.

