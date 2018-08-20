WATERLOO — Helen Harton has been teaching Middle Eastern belly dance classes in the Cedar Valley for the past 15 years, empowering women and celebrating femininity.
Harton has worked as a professor of psychology at the University of Northern Iowa for the past 20 years. She initially taught belly dance classes at the Wellness and Recreation Center at UNI and now teaches them at the YWCA in Waterloo.
Her classes are held once a week on Monday nights. There is a beginner session at 6 p.m., followed by an intermediate session at 7 p.m. Attendees can decide on their own which to attend, depending on their individual skill level or prior dance experience.
“It’s something that anybody can do and it’s celebrating the feminine rather than enticing men,” said Harton. “If it makes you feel sexy, that’s good, but it’s up to you. It’s about yourself and what you want to get from it.”
She found the art of belly dance when she was exploring different activities in graduate school, looking for something to claim as her own.
“For anybody that has been in graduate school, you don’t have much control over your life in that period of time,” Harton said. “I wanted something that was totally mine that didn’t have to do with school.
“I like music and dancing. I like the creativity in the movement, and I’m also very active in other things that I do, so I like putting the music and activity together. In terms of teaching it and having a troop and stuff, it’s just a really cool way to bring women together from different areas and people that you wouldn’t meet otherwise.”
She added that even though women are the most typical attendees of her classes, men are always welcome and have attended in the past.
“Actually, in the Middle East, men do a lot of the same movements; they just do them in a more masculine way,” Harton explained.
She emphasized that people of all types are welcome to attend her classes, including people of all body types and ages.
“I’ve had people in my classes that were as old as 80, I’ve had grandmothers come with their grandkids, [but] most people who have been in my classes have been probably 35 to 65, but I’ve had some older than that and some younger.”
She also addressed that in the Western world, belly dancing has been sexualized, but that wasn’t its initial purpose.
“A lot of people think about it as this dance to entice men and all of that, but in reality, in the Middle East, most women who might incorporate these kinds of moves in their own dancing would be doing it with other women,” Harton explained. “There is a lot of evidence that it evolved from women dancing for other women rather than women dancing for men. It’s more of a celebration.”
Classes resume Sept. 10 at the YWCA in downtown Waterloo.
