MidAmerican sends help to hurricane-ravaged areas

APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Curious sightseers walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday in Tampa, Fla.

 Willie J. Allen Jr., Orlando Sentinel

DES MOINES — MidAmerican Energy is sending an emergency response team to Georgia to assist with Hurricane Ian restoration efforts.

At the request of Georgia Power, MidAmerican sent an emergency response team consisting of nearly 80 employees, including line crews, supervisory and support teams, as well as utility trucks and equipment.

Team members, who work across MidAmerican’s service area, volunteered for the assignment.

Crews departed from the Quad Cities early Wednesday morning and will travel to a staging location in the Atlanta area Friday morning. It’s not yet clear how long crews will be in hurricane-impacted areas, though they are prepared for a two-week effort, if needed.

