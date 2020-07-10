Michael Jensen found alive after four hot, humid days and a thunderstorm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Jensen, 46, formerly of Waverly, walked away from Ravenwood Specialty Care sometime in the evening on Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was found alive on the morning of Friday, July 10, in a watery ditch near Hammond Avenue and East San Marnan Drive, less than a mile away from the care center where he lived.

Around 70 searchers -- including law enforcement, dogs, drones, Cedar Rapids-based urban search team Iowa Task Force Once, and volunteers -- had been looking for him.

Searchers went as far as Janesville to look for him after receiving two reports of a person resembling Jensen walking along rural roads in that city.

Jensen was found Friday morning by Larry Lehman.

What happened?

The former Wartburg College music instructor suffers from a brain tumor which can cause seizures.

His family's struggle was featured in the 2018 film "This Day Forward."

Jensen has been living at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.

Last week, friends became concerned after Jensen's family told them that Jensen was told by Ravenwood he could not leave the center to attend his daughter's graduation party.