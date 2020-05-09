Michael Broshar watercolor prints sold for First Responders Fund

WATERLOO – Michael Broshar, a retired architect and watercolorist, has designed and donated a watercolor to support the First Responders Fund.
The painting features a local firefighter, policeman and health care worker, recipients of the fund’s proceeds. Signed prints are being offered for sale for $150 each. Proceeds above the cost of production will go to the Foundation.
Orders must be placed by June 15, by mailing checks to the Waterloo Community Foundation at PO Box 1253, Waterloo, on the Foundation’s website https://www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/waterloocommunityfoundation/. General donations to the fund are also being accepted, as described above.
The Waterloo Community Foundation established the First Responders Fund to assist local police, fire and health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis. During May, the Foundation will match all donations up to $5,000. All donations will go directly to local first responder organizations (no administrative fees will be withheld).
Broshar grew up working in his father’s architecture firm, Thorson Brom Broshar Snyder Architects. Following his education in Iowa and Texas, he located in Minneapolis to begin his career. He returned to Waterloo to practice architecture in the early 1980’s and was named a partner in 1991. The firm grew under his leadership and became INVISION Architecture in the 1990's with the addition of a Des Moines office. Broshar retired from architectural practice in 2019.
In 2013, he renewed his interest in painting, particularly in watercolor. He has studied under John Lovett, Iain Stewart and Alvaro Castegnet and has had solo shows at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, The Hearst Center and the Iowa Center for Architecture. Broshar is a signature member of the Iowa Watercolor Society.
To learn more about the Waterloo Community Foundation, go to www.wloocommunityfoundation.org, or call (319) 883-6022.
Our Quarantine Project 2020 Crystal & Aaron Olson Photographers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.