Michael Broshar watercolor prints sold for First Responders Fund

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – Michael Broshar, a retired architect and watercolorist, has designed and donated a watercolor to support the First Responders Fund.

The painting features a local firefighter, policeman and health care worker, recipients of the fund’s proceeds. Signed prints are being offered for sale for $150 each. Proceeds above the cost of production will go to the Foundation.

Orders must be placed by June 15, by mailing checks to the Waterloo Community Foundation at PO Box 1253, Waterloo, on the Foundation’s website https://www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/waterloocommunityfoundation/. General donations to the fund are also being accepted, as described above.

The Waterloo Community Foundation established the First Responders Fund to assist local police, fire and health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis. During May, the Foundation will match all donations up to $5,000. All donations will go directly to local first responder organizations (no administrative fees will be withheld).