Metropolitan Chorale turns to Zoom, parking lot practice for singing sessions

Members are amateur and professional singers of all ages and experience from throughout the Cedar Valley. Rehearsals are Mondays at 7 p.m. No auditions are held.

Kotsonis was “pleasantly surprised” that 30 or so members expressed interest in Zoom rehearsals.

“I didn’t know if the idea would work. So much of our focus is on community engagement with other groups. Now it was time to focus on the Met Chorale community and what we can do for our singers,” she explained.

Members missed the interaction, and Kotsonis wanted to keep that sense of community intact. “It’s different, but it’s so nice to see so many people singing again and seeing each other.”

On Zoom, Kotsonis sits in her studio with computer and keyboard, while the chorale’s accompanist Nathaniel Parrish does the same in his own space. A rehearsal may include vocal warm-ups, learning new pieces and viewing video clips on vocal techniques.

Singers are muted so they can hear Kotsonis, not each other. Zoom’s lag time makes it impossible for the singers to sing together.

“We sang one piece through when everyone was unmuted just for the experience, and it was wonderful and hysterical at the same time,” she said.