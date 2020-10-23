Metropolitan Chorale turns to Zoom, parking lot practice for singing sessions

CEDAR FALLS – If you don’t use your pipes, they rust.
That’s why soprano Nicki Skaar decided to join nearly 40 members of the Metropolitan Chorale for Monday night Zoom practices and parking lot rehearsals this fall with Director Amy Kotsonis.
Sessions began in September and will end Nov 30. Typically the chorale has 75 members and spends the summer and early autumn rehearsing for its fall concert. That event was canceled because of COVID-19, along with the spring concert in April.
“I feel rusty. These Zoom practices are keeping our voices working. It’s great to spend time with Amy working on technique. By next spring, we’ll hopefully be in a better place with coronavirus. An 18-month break is not good for vocal chords,” said Skaar, a formally trained singer who has been in the chorale for eight years.
She missed the first parking lot rehearsal at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, but enjoys the virtual practices. The initial experience was “a little weird,” Skaar admitted. “When we’re singing pieces on Zoom, I’m in my own little space pretty much singing to myself.”
Now in its 66th season, the Met Chorale was founded in 1954 and is considered one of the Cedar Valley’s premier choral groups known for singing classical heavyweights like Mozart, Handel and Bach.
Members are amateur and professional singers of all ages and experience from throughout the Cedar Valley. Rehearsals are Mondays at 7 p.m. No auditions are held.
Kotsonis was “pleasantly surprised” that 30 or so members expressed interest in Zoom rehearsals.
“I didn’t know if the idea would work. So much of our focus is on community engagement with other groups. Now it was time to focus on the Met Chorale community and what we can do for our singers,” she explained.
Members missed the interaction, and Kotsonis wanted to keep that sense of community intact. “It’s different, but it’s so nice to see so many people singing again and seeing each other.”
On Zoom, Kotsonis sits in her studio with computer and keyboard, while the chorale’s accompanist Nathaniel Parrish does the same in his own space. A rehearsal may include vocal warm-ups, learning new pieces and viewing video clips on vocal techniques.
Singers are muted so they can hear Kotsonis, not each other. Zoom’s lag time makes it impossible for the singers to sing together.
“We sang one piece through when everyone was unmuted just for the experience, and it was wonderful and hysterical at the same time,” she said.
Parking lot practice has allowed members to sing safely – physically distanced and masked. “It’s so good to see those people. At least a third of our members are over 60, so we have to be pretty careful. We’re taking all the precautions, and singing with masks on is better than nothing, outside under the lights,” said baritone Michael Walter. His wife, mezzo-soprano Laurie Walter, also belongs to the chorale.
Memberships and contributions fund the organization, so performance is vital to its success, he pointed out. “We need to have people enrolled and singing. Through this pandemic, a lot of people have been stuck at home alone and for a lot of people, this is their main social outlet. Not being able to get together physically is bad enough, but not at all is even worse.”
So, as long as there are “enough clothespins to hold the music on stands and people to chase it around the parking lot when it blows off,” outdoor practices will be fine until cold weather closes in, Walter said.
“So far, so good. It’s one of those experiences that’s difficult and you end up laughing about, like a clunky camping trip you enjoy talking about years later,” he added.
