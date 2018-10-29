CEDAR FALLS — The Metropolitan Chorale will perform Sounds of Faith, Hope and Love at 3 p.m. Sunday at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave.
It will feature a blend of African, Israeli and American interpretations of traditional texts.
Under the direction of Amy Kotsonis, the modern harmonies and unexpected rhythms of composers Paul Basler, Michael Engelhardt, Josef Hadar, and Mzwandile Mabuza will be accompanied by French horn player Tina Yu-Ting Su and percussion quartet led by Matthew Andreini. Also accompanying will be Nathaniel Parrish, piano.
The chorale will be joined by two area high school choirs, Waverly-Shell Rock Chamber Choir and Dike-New Hartford High School Choir.
Each choir will perform individually and then join voices in the finale, “All of Us” from “Considering Matthew Shepard” by Craig Hella Johnson.
Light refreshments will be served at a reception following the concert.
Tickets are available at the door: $10 per student, $15 per individual or $25 per family.
For more information, check www.met-chorale.com.
