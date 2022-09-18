Metropolitan Chorale is seeking new singers

Registration is open for singers for the Metropolitan Chorale’s fall season.

Rehearsals are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls, or register online at www.met-chorale.org.

The Metropolitan Chorale seeks to enrich the lives of its members and the community by mastering and performing excellent choral music. Comprised of singers from throughout the Cedar Valley, Met Chorale annually performs two concerts of major choral works with orchestra and soloists in various Waterloo and Cedar Falls venues.

It is an organization of serious amateur and professional vocalists under the direction of a professional director, Ryan Occeña. Rehearsals will continue every Monday evening until the fall concert on Dec. 4.

There are no auditions.