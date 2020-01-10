Metropolitan Chorale begins spring semester

CEDAR FALLS — Registration for new and returning Metropolitan Chorale members begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the rehearsal location, Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave.

Registration will continue on Jan. 20 at the same time and place.

The chorale will hold Monday evening rehearsals from 7 to 9 p.m. to prepare for the spring concert, scheduled for April 25. Under the direction of Amy Kotsonis, the chorale will perform 11 fresh works by a diverse group of contemporary composers.

New singers are encouraged to join the chorale in celebrating life through song. Auditions are not required, only a desire to master and perform choral music. The membership fee for the spring concert is $50 for adults and $25 for students. Additionally members pay for their music.

Learn more about Metropolitan Chorale and membership information at www.met-chorale.com.

