Metropolitan Brass

CEDAR FALLS — The Metropolitan Brass led by Steve Tripolino will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.

This is the first of four programs offered in the “August Ensembles” concert series, sponsored by the Friends of Cedar Falls Band.

Other programs in the series will include the Saints Jazz Band on Aug. 13; Musica Ficta Brass Quintet on Aug. 20; and Sugar Daddys Big Band on Aug. 22.

There is free admission, street and lot parking, handicapped accessibility, and restrooms. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.

