Metronet begins construction of fiber optic network in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Metronet has begun construction of its fiber optic network in Waterloo, the company announced Tuesday.

Metronet’s $24 million investment in Waterloo will provide residents and businesses with access to it’s ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet. Upon completion of the two-year construction process, Waterloo will join the country’s internet elite as a certified gigabit city.

Construction has begun near the intersection of Hammond Avenue and East Ridgeway Avenue and will expand rapidly with the first customers being connected this winter. As construction continues, customers may sign up for presale that will indicate their interest and prioritize service installation once available. Those interested in Metronet services may visit shop.metronet.com to be notified once their address is available for installation and to access presale.

“Metronet is thrilled to officially bring residents and businesses throughout Waterloo access to a fully-funded, 100% fiber optic infrastructure that will support the community’s growth and economic development for years to come,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO.

Waterloo residents will begin seeing Metronet trucks throughout the area as pre-construction activities begins. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Waterloo area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit Metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.