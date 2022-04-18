MetroNet announces plan to expand broadband in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Indiana-based telecommunications company MetroNet has announced plans to bring gigabit-speed, 100% fiber optic service directly to homes and businesses in Waterloo.

Metronet is the sixth-largest fiber-optic provider in the United States, offering service in eight states. The company operates or is in the process of building fiber networks in nearly two dozen Iowa cities, including Ames, Bettendorf, Davenport and Ankeny.

According to a company press release, the two-year construction project will begin this summer, with the first customers receiving service before the end of 2022.

“Metronet is thrilled to soon deliver a future-proof internet infrastructure to Waterloo residents and businesses,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO, in the press release. The company “is capable of providing multi-gigabit speeds, including 5GB, in the very near future.”

When pre-construction activities begin, Waterloo residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will be notified by mail about construction in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided about when construction is beginning in a neighborhood.

According to the company’s website, in Iowa MetroNet offers packages starting at $49.95 a month for 100 mbps, $59.95 for 200 mbps, $69.95 for 500 mbps and $89.95 for 1 gigabit. The 200 mbps and 500 mbps plans paired with whole home WiFi for 24 months are priced at $54.95/month or $64.95/month depending on the plan. Under some promotions the 1 gig package is $59.95/month for the first six months before increasing to $69.95/month for 12 months and then the regular price of $89.95/month afterward.

Craig Zimmerman, market manager for MetroNet, said “Waterloo is an excellent opportunity for us. We’ve been extremely excited about working with the city and providing a choice for residents and businesses there.”

Zimmerman said while the exact price of the fiber build out in Waterloo isn’t known yet, the Des Moines project cost around $150 million.

The city of Waterloo has explored the creation of a municipal telecom utility for years. Voters in 2005 approved such a utility, but the effort stagnated. But it has recently sparked to life again. In November, the City Council unanimously approved a $2.5 million contract with Magellan Advisors to design and engineer a network of 309 miles of fiber-optic cable throughout the city. It will be paid for with American Rescue Plan funding. The design will provide a cost estimate for actually building the system. The city likely would then ask voters to approve a bond issue to help pay for construction, expected to cost tens of millions of dollars.

Dubbed the “fiber for the home” plan, the design will allow businesses and homes connect to a municipal utility instead of Mediacom or CenturyLink.

Noel Anderson, community planning and development director for Waterloo, said the work MetroNet is doing would essentially be competition for the city, but the city welcomes competition if it means expanding options for Waterloo residents and businesses.

“I think MetroNet would be a competitor if the city’s not partnering with them, which the city’s moving ahead with their own [plan],” Anderson said. “But I think more fiber options for the citizens and businesses of Waterloo will help the overall goal of providing a fiber city.”

Expansion of broadband access is mapped out in the city’s “8 Big Ideas in 8 Years” plan to further modernize and increase opportunities for Waterloo. The eighth point of this plan, “Community of Opportunity,” specifically highlights the importance of better Internet access.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman says his company is ready for the competition.

“All the residents and all the businesses are going to have a choice, they’re going to have an option, and we’re hoping that all of them will recognize us as a great competitor, a great alternative,” Zimmerman said. “We’re hoping to prove that we can provide better service and support, offer better speeds and therefore be a better value for the residents and the businesses of Waterloo.”

MetroNet will be hiring local sales and customer service professionals along with service technicians to support the Waterloo area. Those interested in joining the MetroNet team can visit MetronetInc.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

