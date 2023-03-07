CEDAR FALLS -- "Forever Simon and Garfunkel," a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel b the Everly Set will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

The Metro Community Concert series is hosting the performance featuring Sean Altman, founder of Rockapella, and Jack Skuller, plus drums and bass. The duo will perform Simon and Garfunkel's greatest hits.

Tickets are available at the door for $25, which includes the season's final concert on May 8, featuring composer Mark Hayes. The May concert will include special singers, instrumentalists and a mass church choir.