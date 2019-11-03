Koats 4 Kids seeks donations
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation Koats 4 Kids project is accepting donations to provide local children from low-income families with coats, hats, gloves, winter boots and snow pants. The program is in its eighth year.
The goal this year is sharing 600 new coats, boots and snow pants with pre-K, elementary and special needs children and 200 coats for middle and high school students.
A donation of $25 buys a coat, hat, gloves and scarf; $45 buys those items plus boots; and $65, all the items plus snow pants.
Donations may be made online at www.WlooCommunityFoundation.org or by mail to Waterloo Community Foundation, Koats for Kids Project, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo 50704.
Volunteers are also needed for distribution of coats. To volunteer or for more information, contact Julie Ehlers at (319) 240-2254 or juliea58@mchsi.com. More information can also be found at www.Facebook.com/koats4kidswaterloo.
Sheriff’s office joins fundraiser
WATERLOO — Through the end of November, Black Hawk County Sheriff deputies and office staff will participate in No Shave November to raise money for the Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will allow employees to be unshaven but neatly trimmed.
A press release said it is a great opportunity helpfight the stigma of mental illness.
Pet adoption event planned
WATERLOO — PetSmart in Waterloo will host the Last Hope Animal Rescue “Fall In Love” adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Around 30 cats and kittens will be available, as well as several rabbits. Those interested in adoption should fill out an online application beforehand at www.adopthope.org, as LHAR does not do on-site adoptions. Potential adopters who apply prior to the event and finalize an adoption/adoptions during or after will receive a free collapsible toy box for each pet.
Dunkerton gets school donation
DUNKERTON — The Dunkerton Schools Foundation has received a donation of $154,000 from the Max Teisinger Estate. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that serves Dunkerton Community Schools. Teisinger requested a portion of the money be awarded for fine arts scholarships and the balance used to enrich and expand the programs of the school district.
Teisinger grew up on a family farm outside of Dunkerton and graduated with the Dunkerton class of 1963.
CF Public Safety fights cancer
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will donate $2,863 to the Beyond Pink Team.
During the month of October, the Public Safety Department sold bright pink versions of their uniform patches to raise money for breast cancer awareness. It was part of the Pink Patch Project, a collaborative effort between the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and more than 390 public safety agencies across the nation.
Team purchased and wore the patches on their regular uniforms in October. They then sold the patches to the public for $10 each. Shirts were also available for $20 each. All proceeds went to the local Beyond Pink team.
A police SUV was striped with pink and displayed pink ribbons. The SUV was used daily by Cedar Falls officers while on patrol.
This was the second year for the sale of pink uniform patches, and offciers will participate again in October 2020.
