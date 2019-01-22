Hoodie art display at UNI
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will present a “Humanize My Hoodie” art exhibit today through Feb. 22 in the main floor of the Rod Library.
There will be interactive exhibits from 6 to 8 p.m. today and Feb. 22.
The project is co-founded and designed by Andre Wright, CEO of the fashion label Born Leaders United, and Jason Sole, former president of the Minnesota NAACP and adjunct professor at Hamline University. It’s meant to provoke thought related to biases and threat perception.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a spaghetti dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hot ham and cheese baskets will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and there will be an all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
A breakfast buffet will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 27.
Grout to bestow military awards
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District is seeking nominations for the Sullivan Brothers Outstanding Military Family Award and the Van G. Miller Memorial Award For Outstanding Support For Our Armed Forces.
The purpose of the Sullivan Brothers award is to recognize families with three or more service members who have demonstrated exemplary community service and have sacrificed to uphold the home and family through – and in support of – their loved one’s service to our country.
The purpose of the Van G. Miller award is to honor businesses based in the state of Iowa who go above and beyond in honoring, supporting or hiring veterans and active duty military.
Winners will be announced at the 10th annual “A Night at the Museum: Racing for the Veterans” fundraising event for the Grout Museum District on May 4. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.
Admission is $35 per person and includes heavy appetizers, live music and museum activities. There will also be a silent auction, cash bar, bottle cap pull and cork pull.
Nominations are due by March 25. Nomination forms may be downloaded from the museum’s website, www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/2019Fundraiser. For more information, call 234-6357.
Furlough loan program offered
WAVERLY — First National Bank is offering local federal government employees an interest-free Furlough Assistance Loan Program during the partial government shutdown. Any current customers receiving regular federal government payroll affected by the partial government shutdown are eligible to apply.
The program offers a single-payment term loan up to $6,000 with no interest. Federal employees can apply for loan amounts up to the amount of the direct deposit from their federal government payroll into their account.
Loans will be paid in full when the government shutdown ends and their next regular direct deposit payroll is received.
To learn more about the FNB Furlough Assistance Loan, visit with one of their locations in Cedar Falls, Plainfield or Waverly, or call (319) 352-1340.
Auction benefits humane society
WATERLOO –The Cedar Bend Humane Society online Auction for Animals Sweetheart Edition will open for bidding at 6 a.m. Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. Feb. 7.
Auction items are listed at www.CedarBendHumane.org under the Auction tab. All proceeds will help with the medical care of hundreds of animals sheltered and cared for at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Auction items include Tiffany & Co. sunglasses, a one-night stay at the Black Hawk Hotel, admission to Phelps Youth Pavilion, five-night-stay at The Mutt Hutt dog and cat boarding facility, original artwork, Lenox Garden Bird figurines, Abby Anne Photography photo session, Daniel Wellington Classic Glasgow Watch and gift cards to HyVee, Netflix and Hot Heads Hair & Nail Salon, and much more.
If you would like to donate an auction item, call 232-6887.
WATERLOO — The LORAL Trust Fund recently awarded $18,408 in grants for projects at nine Waterloo-Cedar Falls area schools.
The trust was established at the Waterloo Community Foundation in 2017 to deepen, inspire and increase the love of reading and learning of children and young adults in public and accredited private schools in Waterloo and the surrounding area. LORAL stands for Love Of Reading And Learning. This first-ever round of grants will serve more than 450 young readers.
Ideas were solicited from classroom teachers in the fall and trust advisors selected projects. Grants, project names and amounts are:
Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School, Wacky Wednesdays, $1,275; Bunger Middle School, Books for All, $500; Highland Elementary School, Reading Builds Friendships Around the World, $1,500; Kittrell Elementary School, Empowering Readers, $ 1,437; St. Edward School, Spartans Read to Succeed, $3,000; St. Patrick School, Battle of the Books, $500; Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence — You’ve Got Mail, $4,196; Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Reading, $3,000; Loving Our Old Favorites, $3,000.
Contribute to this fund online at wloocommunityfoundation.org/donate-2-2.
