Woman to be on ‘Price is Right’
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman will appear on an upcoming episode of television game show “The Price is Right.”
Dixie Kehoe was a contestant on the taped show, which is scheduled to air at 10 a.m. March 5 on CBS, according to a press release.
Art sale at Allen Hospital
WATERLOO – The UnityPoint Health-Allen Foundation will host an art sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Hospital. The sale will feature a limited selection of signed and numbered prints from wildlife artist Maynard Reece. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the For Allen For You campaign.
Reece was born in Arnolds Park, near the shores of Lake Okoboji in northwest Iowa, and is among the country’s foremost wildlife painters.
For more information about the artwork or the sale, contact Joyce Coil at Joyce.Coil@unitypoint.org or 274-6714.Church will now offer child care
HUDSON – Beginning in August, St. Timothy Lutheran Church will offer full-time child care services.
The preschool has a 25-year history of providing early-childhood education that encourages children of all faith and backgrounds.
Full-service child care with five mornings per week preschool at St. Timothy is available for children ages 3-5.
Additionally, collaboration for transportation with the Hudson Community School District allows eligible children the option to attend Hudson’s voluntary preschool program. Morning preschool-only continues to be available three or five days per week, but now offers an early morning drop-off option to better accommodate working families.
Registration is now open. For more information or to register, call (319) 988-3633 or go to sttimothylutheranchurch.org/preschool.
Students move on in challenge
WATERLOO — The Orange Elementary “No SACS in the Ocean” student team of Claire Vandersee, Sam Brasch, Adrian Lucas and Sebastian Dalbey has been selected to advance to the National Geographic GeoChallenge regional competition at the University of Northern Iowa on March 29.
They submitted Tackling Plastic! “Sporks to Forks,” a campaign on transitioning to the use of metal silverware and no longer use plastic sporks and straws.
