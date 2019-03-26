Signal work set downtown
WATERLOO — Work is starting this week on street traffic safety improvements at intersections of Water Street, Fifth Street and and Sixth Street in downtown Waterloo.
Foundations for mast arm poles will be installed. Mast poles with signs will extend over the roadway. The work is not expected to affect traffic and should be completed by April 3. Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use extra caution in the area.
CF filmmakers up for awards
CEDAR FALLS — Three Cedar Falls filmmakers have been nominated for honors in the Iowa Motion Picture Association awards.
Tarrell Christie has been nominated for his College Student Production “Top Secret!” Christie is a University of Northern Iowa student whose work was recently showcased by Produce Iowa in a Film Lounge program presented in Cedar Falls.
Laney Kraus-Taddeo is nominated in the same category for her film “The Merge.” She is a director and writer and graduate of UNI.
Aaron Van Maanen, a graduate of UNI, is nominated in the Live Action Short film category for “Smoke.” He currently works as the creative director of Good Era, a video production company in Cedar Falls.
Winners will be announced Saturday.
Democrats will meet in Waverly
WAVERLY — Bremer County Democrats will launch their effort to engage Democrats across the county in 2020 at their 2019 kick-off at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E., on Saturday.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. The day will begin with coffee and conversation. At 10 a.m., there will be a workshop session on building the base for Democratic success in 2020 led by Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, House Democratic leader, and former District 32 state Sen. Brian Schoenjahn. Lunch will be provided.
The keynote speaker during the afternoon session will be Fred Waldstein, Wartburg College professor of political science, who will focus on “What Will It Take To Succeed In Iowa House District 63 And Senate District 32 In 2020?” Participants will be able to vote in a “Just For Fun” 2020 presidential straw poll. The event will adjourn at 3 p.m.
Conservationists host food drive
WATERLOO – The Iowa Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society will host a food drive and social Monday at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo.
The social will begin at 5:30 p.m.
This event is open to everyone. Appetizers will be provided by the Iowa Water Center, and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of cash or canned meats, canned/dried beans, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, cereal, pasta, soups, 100 percent fruit juice, shelf-stable milk or other healthy foods. All donations will benefit local food pantries through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, which serves 16 counties in the northeast region.
The event is one of five across the state, hosted in each of the five regions of the Iowa Chapter of SWCS. A special registration opportunity will be offered at each event.
The Soil and Water Conservation Society is an international organization for conservation professionals.
