VFW Post

plans events

WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. will serve a $5 meal today, starting at 5 p.m.

The meal includes stuffed meatloaf, mashed potatos, gravy, garlic butter green beans, dinner roll and dessert.

Wednesday will be free pool and beer specials. Bingo with snacks is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday with Casey's Music to Go will provide karaoke from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Games and snacks will be on Saturday.

On Sunday, a pepper tournament is planned for 2 to 4 p.m.

A joint meeting for all members of the Post and Auxiliary will start at 4 p.m. Sunday. All who can are urged to attend to assist with preparations for the Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 28.

Ice carvers in

downtown CF

CEDAR FALLS -- A "Baby, It’s Cold Outside" holiday event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Cedar Falls.

There will be ice carving demonstrations, luminaries, carol singers, s’mores, a giant snow globe, holiday characters, trolley rides and Santa’s Workshop.

