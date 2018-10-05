Food bank gets Conagra grant
WATERLOO — Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization, and Conagra Brands Foundation have partnered to provide resources to address the areas of greatest need in local Conagra communities.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, a Feeding America member food bank, is one of only 20 food banks that have received a capacity building grant, funded by the Conagra Brands Foundation.
The grant of $50,000 is worth 200,000 meals, allowing the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to distribute more food throughout its 16-county service area.
Hart announces guests for show
WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart has announced his guests for the October episode of his “Heart of the City” public access show.
Guests for the current affairs program are: Pat Harper of the League of Women Voters; Karen Showalter, Black Hawk County elections manager; Codie Leseman, Transportation Planner II, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG); and Robert Pruitt, executive director, Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens.
This episode will air in Waterloo on WGAT 15 or 79.2 at 6:30, 8:30 and 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Past episodes are available on YouTube.
For more information on Heart for the City and Waterloo Public Access Television contact Edward Stoffer, Cable TV production coordinator at Ed.Stoffer@Waterloo-IA.org or by calling 291-4568.
