Waterloo Kiwanis to meet Tuesday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.

The talk will be on the House of Hope Pillars Program.

Anyone interested in serving children who wants to know more about Kiwanis is welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

Cedar Falls named bicycle friendly

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls has been renewed as a League of American Bicyclists recognized Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community.

This is a four-year term and can be renewed or advanced to higher designation in the future. The original recognition occurred in 2009, making the city Iowa’s first Bicycle Friendly Community.

Cedar Falls is among 464 communities across the United States to receive the designation. The award recognizes Cedar Falls’s commitment to improving conditions for bicycling through investment in bicycling promotion, education programs, infrastructure and pro-bicycling policies.

Legislative forum Friday in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The area’s first Legislative Public Forum is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive.

The forums will not focus on specific topics as in years past. Legislators will address issues at the beginning of the forum and then there will be a time for questions from the audience. The forum is expected to be over at 6:30 p.m.

The moderator will be Christopher Martin, professor of digital journalism at the University of Northern Iowa.

