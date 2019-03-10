Try 3 months for $3
Bluegrass Boys perform tonight

CEDAR FALLS — First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., will host its second Sunday Community Concert featuring the Bluegrass Boys.

They will perform traditional bluegrass music along with pop country hits at 6:30 p.m. today.

The public is welcome.

Student refugees to visit UNI

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will welcome about 100 English-language learners from Waterloo West High School on Friday in an effort to both develop leadership skills in current students and showcase the benefits of higher education to potential first-generation college students.

The English Language Learners Youth Conference is organized by philosophy and study of religion students and UNI’s Panther Promise Program, in partnership with Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resources Center, a nonprofit founded by and for refugees of Burma living in Iowa.

The conference — the first of its kind at UNI — will include campus tours, leadership workshops and presentations from a variety of campus organizations and entities to help the high school students understand what it takes to be successful in college and outside of it.

Minorities of Burma (also known as Myanmar) fled from the longest-running civil war in the world, Burnidge said. As a refugee relocation city, Waterloo is home to an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 minorities of Burma.

