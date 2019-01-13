Jubilee UMC hosts dinner
WATERLOO -- Jubilee UMC Resource Center, East Fourth and Newell streets, will host a LeChristopher’s Southern cuisine dinner, starting at noon today.
The dishes are prepared by the food specialists at Jubilee.
Cost of the meal is $15 for adults and $10 for children. For take-out dinners, call 234-5307.
Ice House program set
CEDAR FALLS -- Kamyar Enshayan of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy and Environmental Education will present "Keeping our Cool: What Can we Learn From the Ice House" at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
People from Iowa to Maine have been cutting ice and storing it in farm ice sheds or in community ice houses. Enshayan will explore the region's ice traditions in pictures.
Welcome to Medicare seminar planned
WATERLOO -- RSVP and Covenant Medical Center are offering a "Welcome to Medicare" seminar from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Covenant Medical Center, 3421 W. Ninth St.
People should use the visitor entrance.
The free seminar is open to anyone approaching Medicare age, anyone on Medicare who would like to understand it better, family members as well as any interested community members.
The presentation is given by a trained Senior Health Insurance Information Program volunteer.
Pre-register by calling RSVP at 272-2250; leave a name, number and a message.
