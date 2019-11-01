Open house set at birth center
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 to celebrate the renovation and expansion of its birthing center.
The center saw a record number of babies born in one month – 122 in September 2018. The Allen Birthing Center saw 1,065 babies delivered in 2017, 1,102 delivered in 2018 and 930 have been delivered in 2019 as of Sept. 30.
Total cost of the improvement was $2.83 million and was funded by private donations to the Allen Foundation. All units will be operational during the open house, so it is critical for attendees to be respectful of patient privacy.
Women’s police academy slated
CEDAR FALLS — A women’s law enforcement leadership academy will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Office of Risk Management and Environmental Health Safety, 3219 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
The academy, geared toward women considering a career in law enforcement, will be hosted by the University of Northern Iowa’s department of sociology, anthropology and criminology with support from the Iowa Association of Women Police and Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Law enforcement agencies nationwide are struggling to fill vacancies and find qualified applicants.
Female officers from Cedar Falls Police Department, Waterloo Police, UNI Police, Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation will answer questions.
The academy is free, but attendees are encouraged to register online at http://tiny.cc/rs7aez.
Pizza and refreshments will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.