{{featured_button_text}}
062614tsr-waterloo-library-02

Waterloo Public Library at Commercial Street and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

Grout plans $1 Wednesdays

WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District, 503 South St., will offer special dollar days every Wednesday in January.

The Grout Museum of History & Science/Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum and Bluedorn Science Imaginarium will charge $1 per site admission on Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GroutMuseumDistrict.org.

Our memorable stories of 2019

Our memorable stories of 2019

News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.

Holiday hours set at library

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the New Year’s holiday. It remains closed Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The library reopens for regular hours at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments