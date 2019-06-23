Fireworks are
set for July 6
WATERLOO -- The Mayor’s Fireworks will take place July 6 at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.
The event begins with a 6 p.m. performance by the Waterloo- Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. The Brazilian 2wins will take the stage at 8 p.m. Fireworks will light the sky over the Cedar River at 10 p.m. Emcees for the evening are Mayor Quentin Hart, Amanda Goodman, and J’Kalein Madison.
This is a free event. Food vendors will be on-site. Coolers will not be permitted. Organizers discourage bringing pets to the event.
The Mayor’s Independence Day Extravaganza is a collaboration of the city of Waterloo, Main Street Waterloo and the Waterloo Center for the Arts. For more information, go to www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com and www.MainStreetWaterloo.org, or call 291-4300.
4-H STEM Fair
planned for July
WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Fair Board and Iowa State University Extension & Outreach in Black Hawk County invites any organizations or businesses associated with science, technology, engineering or math to exhibit at this year’s Black Hawk County 4-H FFA Fair and STEM on July 26.
The event takes place in Estel Hall of the National Cattle Congress grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. Free parking and fair entry is provided to all visitors.
Exhibitors interested in showcasing their STEM-related activities and careers are asked to register by calling Lanae at 234-6811 before July 15.
The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair highlights work of 4-H youth and FFA members in the county. Exhibits and project entries include livestock exhibits and non-livestock projects from youth ages 5 years and older. A complete list of fair activities is online at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/.
Fundraiser 5K
set for July 27
WATERLOO -- Friendship Village will host a Race to Remember 5K on July 27 to benefit the Cedar Valley Alzheimer's Association.
This 5K and 1-mile walk/run is family-friendly and open to all ages.
Cost to participate is $20 for adults and $10 for youth under age 14. Proceeds will go to the Cedar Valley Alzheimer’s Association in an effort to help end Alzheimer’s disease. A T-shirt is included with the entry fee if an individual is registered by July 15. Refreshments will be offered after the race.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. on race day. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile event starts at 9:20 a.m. Medals will be given to the top three finishers in each age group.
Races begin and end behind the main building on the Friendship Village campus at 600 Park Lane. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcomed. Participants are asked to wear purple.
To register, go to https://www.raceentry.com/race-to-remember/race-information or raceentry.com and search for “Race to Remember.” For more information, contact Sarah Nelson at snelson@fvrc.com or 291-8481.
