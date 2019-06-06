Family market open Saturday
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will feature fresh asparagus from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Local grower Harvie Fleming will have asparagus available, along with tips and recipes.
There will be annual, vegetable and flowering plants, hanging baskets and seasonal produce.
The market takes place every Saturday through October.
Vendor contest at urban market
WATERLOO — Vendor Dress Up contest is planned at the Waterloo Urban Farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday to help celebrate the 2019 My Waterloo Day’s Groovy Loo.
People can vote on best-dressed vendor at the market or on the Facebook page. Customers who participate in the vote are eligible to enter a drawing for a chance to win a prize.
The market is open every Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo at 460 Jefferson St.
Exemption apps now available
EVANSDALE — The city of Evansdale is now accepting applications from Evansdale residents for the exemption from garbage collection fees. Approved applications are good for one year, unless your income or number of persons in the household has changed.
Application deadline is July 11.
To request an application form or for income guidelines, call 232-6683 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The application can be returned by mail or delivered in person to the Evansdale City Hall, 123 N. Evans Road, Evansdale, IA 50707, before the deadline stated above. The name of the person on the application for the exemption must be the same as the person who signed the contract with the Evansdale Water Works for water, sewer and garbage services.
