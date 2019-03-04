Teacher award set at banquet
WATERLOO — Bunger Middle School teacher Kim Hurst has been selected to receive the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District’s 2019 Conservation Educator of the Year award.
Hurst is being recognized for her dedication in and out of the classroom to educate students about the environment. Hurst assisted last summer through the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) externship and provided many deliverables for Dry Run Creek and Miller Creek.
An award ceremony is planned in conjunction with the Iowa Corn Growers Annual Banquet at 6 p.m. March 11 at the American Legion in Gilbertville.
Locals among Great Nurses
WATERLOO — Five Cedar Valley nurses have been name to the 100 Great Iowa Nurses lists.
They are Nancy Brannon of Parkersburg, Stacie Fobian of Reinbeck and Cathy Gabbard of Waterloo, all with UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; Amy Frost of Fairbank, with Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls; Kelly Richards of Fairbank, with MercyOne Waterloo; and Nicholas Schutte of New Hampton, with Waverly Health Center.
The award recognizes nurses who have made meaningful, lasting contributions to patients, colleagues and the nursing profession, and are viewed as mentors to other nursing professionals.
Group offers scholarships
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women’s Organization is accepting applications for five scholarships to students who live in the Cedar Valley and plan on attending, or are attending, an area college.
Two $1,000 scholarships will be given by the Marie Robinson Memorial Fund to non-traditional undergraduate students, and three $1,000 scholarships will be given by CFBPW to non-traditional undergraduate or graduate students. These grants will be given on the basis of financial need and merit. All applications are available at the financial aid offices at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls; Wartburg College, Waverly; Allen College, Hawkeye Community College and Upper Iowa University–Waterloo Center, all in Waterloo.
Deadline to apply is April 10.
Send completed applications to Cedar Falls BPW, Pam Zeigler, P.O. Box 1164, Cedar Falls, IA 50613-5020. For more information, call 553-2441.
