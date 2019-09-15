{{featured_button_text}}
062614tsr-waterloo-library-01

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

Waterloo library to close Friday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will be closed Friday for staff training.

The library will reopen regular hours at 9 a.m. Sept. 21.

CF historical group meets

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Historical Society will begin its 2019-2020 season of programs highlighting local history Sept. 24 at the Grout Museum.

Kenneth Lyftogt will give a talk on Iowa’s involvement in the Civil War.

The year’s schedule include:

  • Oct. 22 — Gena Mackamul, on clues for identifying old photos.
  • Nov. 26 — Bob Neymeyer, on World War I and its effect on Waterloo.
  • Jan. 28 — Reed Craft with a history of Waterloo’s street railway.
  • Feb. 25 — Orrin Miller with a history of early foundries in the Cedar Valley.
  • March 24 — Bob Dorr, on the history of KUNI and his professional career
  • in music.
  • April 28 — Jim Farnsworth on Farnsworth Electronics.
  • May 26 — J. Nicholas De Bonis, on the history of Waterloo’s racial division and conflicts between the east and west sides.

The monthly programs take place at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, September through May (except December), at the Grout Museum.

All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children. Refreshments are served immediately following each program.

For more information, call Craig Bravender at 296-3019.

Breakfast set for networking

WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley is hosting Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at Sunnyside Country Club, 1600 Olympic Drive.

The fall program will include briefings on current events by Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, Waterloo Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson, and Grow Cedar Valley’s President and CEO Cary Darrah. Each breakfast attracts more than 150 investors.

There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is this Thursday. Sponsors include premier sponsor: Sunnyside Country Club, and gold sponsors: MidAmerican Energy, MidWestOne Bank, and United Private Network. For more information or to RSVP contact Bette Wubbena, at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 232-1156.

