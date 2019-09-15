Waterloo library to close Friday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will be closed Friday for staff training.
The library will reopen regular hours at 9 a.m. Sept. 21.
CF historical group meets
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Historical Society will begin its 2019-2020 season of programs highlighting local history Sept. 24 at the Grout Museum.
Kenneth Lyftogt will give a talk on Iowa’s involvement in the Civil War.
The year’s schedule include:
- Oct. 22 — Gena Mackamul, on clues for identifying old photos.
- Nov. 26 — Bob Neymeyer, on World War I and its effect on Waterloo.
- Jan. 28 — Reed Craft with a history of Waterloo’s street railway.
- Feb. 25 — Orrin Miller with a history of early foundries in the Cedar Valley.
- March 24 — Bob Dorr, on the history of KUNI and his professional career
- in music.
- April 28 — Jim Farnsworth on Farnsworth Electronics.
- May 26 — J. Nicholas De Bonis, on the history of Waterloo’s racial division and conflicts between the east and west sides.
You have free articles remaining.
The monthly programs take place at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, September through May (except December), at the Grout Museum.
All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children. Refreshments are served immediately following each program.
For more information, call Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
Breakfast set for networking
WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley is hosting Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at Sunnyside Country Club, 1600 Olympic Drive.
The fall program will include briefings on current events by Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, Waterloo Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson, and Grow Cedar Valley’s President and CEO Cary Darrah. Each breakfast attracts more than 150 investors.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is this Thursday. Sponsors include premier sponsor: Sunnyside Country Club, and gold sponsors: MidAmerican Energy, MidWestOne Bank, and United Private Network. For more information or to RSVP contact Bette Wubbena, at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 232-1156.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.