Local musician to be honored
WATERLOO — On Saturday, Legends of the Valley 2019 will honor George Clark, Waterloo area native and lifelong musician.
In 1957, Clark joined the band Eddie Randall and the Downbeats. His first gig with the band was as the opening act for the Everly Brothers. The band went on to work with Buddy Holly, Frankie Avalon, Johnny Horton, Gene Vincent, Del Shannon, and others. Clark continued to play as a solo artist in the 1980s at local clubs. He still plays locally at places like the Elks Club and the Eagles Club. In 2000, he was inducted into the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame.
Legends of the Valley will also be raising money to benefit Americans for Independent Living, which helps local veterans. The event, featuring four local bands, starts at 6:45 p.m. at Electric Park Ballroom. All seats are reserved and tickets are available by calling (319) 215-3962.
Green Drinks meets Nov. 7
CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Octopus on College Hill.
Discussion will focus on kombucha, the stomach biome, and living a healthy life by eating and drinking well. Andy Fuchtman and Alex Hottle of Verve Kombucha in Waterloo will lead the discussion.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
