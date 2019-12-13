Waverly library's
friends meet
WAVERLY --- The annual meeting of the Friends of the Waverly Public Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in the meeting room of the Waverly Public Library.
The agenda includes the election of officers and approval of the annual budget for 2020. All members of the Friends (both current and prospective) are invited to attend.
The Friends of the WPL currently raises more than $11,000 annually to support library programs for youth and adults. Funds come from member contributions, book and magazine sales, and designated funds on Amazon Smile. The Friends thanks those who contribute, visit our book room, or otherwise support the Waverly Public Library. New participants in these endeavors are welcome.
Current members of the Friends board include Vicki Barth, Dianne Barton, Bev Boveia, Julie Breutzmann, Kathy Butschi, Patsy Carney, Bonnie Deur, Donna Kirschenmann (secretary), Claudia Lampe, Elaine Lawler, Steve Main (co-president), Dennis Peterka (co-president), Mark Trax, Mary Ventullo, Charlotte Westpfahl (treasurer). Special thanks go to Dennis Peterka, who is retiring after 12 years of service on the board. New members of the board are welcomed.
GreenState joins
with tree group
CEDAR FALLS -- GreenState Credit Union has teamed up with Trees Forever on a three-year initiative to plant a tree for every new member who joins the credit union.
This initiative, titled Grow Green, will begin in 2020.
Trees Forever is an Iowa-grown non-profit whose mission is to plant and care for trees and the environment.
New credit union members will be tracked, and Trees Forever will involve volunteers and work with local and statewide partners to plant trees in public spaces.
