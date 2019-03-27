Historic district presentation set
CEDAR FALLS — The Wild Historic District (423, 501 and 509 W. First St.) is being nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to attend an event to learn about the district, the history of the Wild family and their contributions to Cedar Falls commerce and industry in the late 19th century, and to explore the NRHP and the benefits of a listing.
The presentation will be made by Leah D. Rogers of Tallgrass Archaeology LLC at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Cedar Falls Community Center.
If the nomination is accepted, this would be the first nationally recognized residential historic district in Cedar Falls. The city council will consider the nomination May 20.
Lowell seeking hall of famers
WATERLOO — The Lowell Elementary Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for its second annual induction ceremony. The Lowell Hall of Fame honors Lowell alumni who have distinguished themselves in their chosen profession or in community activities. Nominees must have a post-secondary education.
The Hall of Fame also is open to former staff members who have contributed significantly to the school’s reputation.
Nominations can be submitted by email to hoflowell@gmail.com or mailed to: Hall of Fame Committee-Dick Cole, 1514 Pinnacle Place, Waterloo, IA 50701. Nominations must be submitted by May 3.
EOC offering trades workshop
WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa’s Educational Opportunity Center will offer an “Earn to Learn” skilled trade educational workshop from 4 to 5 p.m. April 4 at the Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St. The workshop is free and open to the public.
Monica Bass, an advocate and educator for trade careers in Northeast and Central Iowa and founder of Skilled Trade Education Network, will speak on what skilled trades are, why the demand is so great for work in these fields, and how you can pursue an education and career with no student loans.
