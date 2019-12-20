{{featured_button_text}}
YWCA to host open house

WATERLOO — The YWCA will host a “Get In and Get Fit” two-day open house from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 6 and 6 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Jan. 7.

People can tour the facility, try an adult fitness class, swim in the pool or use the Body Shop for free.

Those who purchase a first-time YWCA membership by Jan. 31 can choose to receive unlimited visits, including most classes, for January, February, and March for $45. Current members who renew their membership will receive a $10 discount off a fitness plan or class.

For more information, stop by the YWCA at 425 Lafayette St., call (319) 234-7598 or check www.ywcabhc.org.

Physics students win top award

CEDAR FALLS — For the third time in eight years, the University of Northern Iowa chapter of the Society of Physics Students has been recognized as a top-tier institution by the SPS National Office.

UNI SPS won an Outstanding Chapter Award, a designation the SPS gives to fewer than 15% of all SPS chapters at colleges and universities in the U.S. and internationally.

The SPS is a professional association designed for students, and membership is open to anyone interested in physics and related fields. SPS operates within the American Institute of Physics (AIP), an umbrella organization for professional physical science societies. SPS chapters are evaluated on their level of interaction with the campus community, the professional physics community, the public and with SPS national programs.

Allen announces top baby names

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital has tallied its list of the most popular baby names of 2019. The list was compiled from the most common first names of more than 1,000 babies born so far this year at Allen Hospital.

Most popular girl names:

1. Harper

2. Everly

3. Hayden

4. Lily

5. Violet, Ellie, Ava, Olivia, Aria, Hailey (tie)

Most popular boy names:

1. Oliver

2. Jaxon

3. James

4. Ethan

5. Nolan, Maverick, William, Liam, Ezra, Gabriel, Henry (tie)

CF man named to census panel

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds named 30 people to the Iowa 2020 Census Complete Count Committee on Thursday.

The committee, which will be chaired by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and vice-chaired by Secretary of State Paul Pate, is charged with promoting participation in the 2020 Census. Locally, Mark Grey of Cedar Falls been named to the committee.

