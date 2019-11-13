HCC will offer training to vets
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday about a grant supporting veterans, service members, and their spouses and children looking to earn their commercial driver’s license. The event will take place at the Regional Transportation Training Center, 6433 Hammond Ave.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will cover up to 100% of program costs for 25 individuals to take the six-week Class A CDL training program. This includes covering tuition, books, fees, equipment and DOT physical exam costs.
Truck drivers are in demand, and the need for drivers is expected to increase over the next several years. Iowa Workforce Development projects nearly 4,000 openings for truck drivers in Iowa through the year 2026. Veterans and current service members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard members and reservists, and their spouses and children are eligible to apply for funds. A new session of the six-week training program begins on the first Monday of the month.
The open house is an opportunity to meet instructors, tour the training facility, learn about program options, and discuss financial assistance. For more information, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/open-house.
Tree sale raises funds in Waverly
WAVERLY — The annual Waverly-Shell Rock Science Club Tree Sale has kicked off.
It is sponsored by Waverly Trees Forever, Waverly Utilities, and the W-SR Science Club. The tree sale features 11 different varieties of trees including: Skyline Honeylocust, Bur Oak, Regal Petticoat Maple, Prairie Expedition Elm, White Pine, Norway Spruce, Techny Arborvitae, Redbud, Honey Crisp Apple, and Starlite Crab.
The feature tree for this year is the Yellowwood. Prices range from $30 to $50 per tree, depending on the variety. The sale is open until March 1. Trees will arrive potted and will be available to pick up May 8 or 9. All proceeds go toward scholarships and activities for W-SR Science Club students.
Send order forms and payment to WSR High School, 1405 Fourth Ave. SW, Waverly, IA. Questions can be sent to renee.borglum@wsr.k12.ia.us. Checks are to be made out to “Waverly Trees Forever.” Order forms can be picked up at WSR High School, Waverly City Hall Leisure Services office, or from WSR Science Club students. Order forms are also accessible online at www.waverlyia.com, City of Waverly Facebook page, and www.wsr.k12.ia.us on the community flyers page.
Thrift store holding open ho
use
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store is celebrating its one year anniversary with an open house on Friday.
The public is invited to the store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6607 University Ave., Suite C, in Cedar Falls. There will be in-store offers.
Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores are also located in Waverly and Grundy Center and are part of The Larrabee Center Inc., whose mission is to assist persons with disabilities and the elderly to become or remain valued members of the community. Learn more about The Larrabee Center at www.larrabee center.org.
