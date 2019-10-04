School retirees meet Oct. 15
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will meet Oct. 15 at Waterloo Schools Career Center at 1350 Katoski Drive.
People should arrive at 10:30 a.m. There will be a tour of the Career Center, starting at the north end of Central Middle School. Then there will be lunch cooked by the students in the culinary arts program at the career center.
The lunch, a gourmet salad bar buffet, lemonade and iced tea, with raspberry trifle dessert shooter, will cost $9 per person. The meeting will follow lunch.
Park in the main parking lot on the east side of the school. Call 235-7054 with reservations by noon Tuesday.
All retired school personnel are welcome.
Aging agency plans meeting
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will share its accomplishments of the past year and gather public ideas and input at its annual meeting, set for 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at 3840 W. Ninth St.
The event is free and anyone is welcome to attend, but registration is requested. To RSVP, call 874-6847.
Downtown plan seeks feedback
CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will welcome public review and feedback over the Imagine Downtown! Vision Plan, available online at www.ourcedar falls.com.
The city is encouraging all members of the community to view the plan and provide their comments online, which includes opportunities to ask questions. Individuals can also review a summary of the visioning process and plan recommendations here.
The Imagine Downtown! Vision Plan is based on the extensive public input gathered over the last six months, including the public kick-off events, numerous focus group discussions and interviews with community stakeholders, and the week-long community design charrette the city of Cedar Falls held this past June.
The plan will establish a general framework for public policy decisions and investment, in tandem with clear aspirations for the scale and character of future development in the downtown area.
The public is invited to attend the Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission meetings on Wednesday and Oct. 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers in City Hall to provide their feedback on the vision plan as well.
