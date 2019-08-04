National Night Out set in CF
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will celebrate the National Night Out Against Crime event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Target, 214 Viking Plaza Drive.
There will be fingerprinting available to parents for their children as well as child-friendly handouts, giveaways, refreshments, and treats. There will also be face painting and a balloon artist. The Cedar Falls Lions Club will have an inflatable lion for photo opportunities, and the Cedar Falls Exchange Club will have a family-friendly obstacle course. The Cedar Falls Hy-Vee will serve free hot dogs and bratwursts.
Weather permitting, the MercyOne Health AirCare helicopter and flight crew will be on hand, as well as fire trucks, an ambulance, police K9, police motorcycle, police vehicles and more. There also will be an Iowa Army Air National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter on site.
Agencies scheduled to be represented are the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department, MercyOne, Iowa State Patrol, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Northern Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Webcasts on gardening set
INDEPENDENCE — The Master Gardener program with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is planning three hour-long educational webcasts.
Gardeners and plant enthusiasts will be able to learn about pollinators and perennial plant combinations, and get answers to frequently asked questions.
Participating master gardener volunteers will gain three continuing education hours.
The free webcasts will be shown at the Buchanan County office, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., on Aug. 15 and 22, and Sept. 12. To register, contact Brenda Fuller at bgfuller@iastate.edu or (319) 334-7161.
Best Dam Run set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly Exchange Club, in partnership with Waverly Health Center, The W and Terex will host the Best Dam Run to Prevent Child Abuse on Sept. 28. The half marathon begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9 a.m. at the Waverly Civic Center. The half marathon highlights Waverly’s trail system and the 5K continues along the Cedar River.
New for 2019, the club will offer discounts for groups of five or more runners. Email WaverlyExchangeClub@gmail.com to get a discount code.
For more information and to register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/BestDamRun or WaverlyExchangeClub.org. Call Waverly Health Center at 483-4075 with questions or email WaverlyExchangeClub@gmail.com.
All proceeds go to local Waverly Exchange Club causes which include Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, girls Little League softball and other area charitable organizations.
