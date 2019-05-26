Memorial Day events at VFW
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open from noon to 5 p.m. Memorial Day. A $5 grilled meal will include burgers, brats or hot dogs. Veterans eat free.
There will be no meal Tuesday. Pool games are free on Wednesday, and on Thursday bingo and snacks run 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Ham and cheese sandwich with chips offered for $3.50. Games and snacks are Saturday. Sunday pepper tournament is 2 to 4 p.m.
The VFW Post 90th anniversary is an all-day event with hog roast and live music starting at 9 a.m. June 15.
CF gets input on downtown
CEDAR FALLS – The city of Cedar Falls will be holding an intensive public planning and design process from Saturday through June 6 to help develop a new downtown vision plan. The ideas will assist efforts to update the zoning code that will implement the new plan later this year.
The public is invited to attend a hands-on community design workshop on from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Falls Community Center. The workshop will include facilitated design discussions and aspirations for the downtown area. Participants will be encouraged to discuss and illustrate their suggestions for improvements on topics such as walkability, character and scale of new buildings, areas for change, and areas for protection.
Other events during the week will include open design studio hours at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, June 2-5, so the public can see the vision plan taking shape, talk with the design team, and provide additional feedback. There will also be a Brown Bag Lunch and Learn at the Woman’s Club on June 4 at noon. Participants can bring their lunch and will learn more about “Downtown Transportation & Parking: How it’s Different and Why it Matters” from our design team. Finally, the public is invited to a presentation of the results of the Design Charrette on June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.
To learn more, visit https://ourcedarfalls.com/ and contact Karen Howard at (319) 268-5169.
