Salsa featured
at area market
WATERLOO -- Kimball Ridge Family Market will feature homemade salsa from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
During Chips and Salsa Day, shoppers can sample complimentary chips paired with fresh salsa that will be prepared by market vendors. The salsa recipe will be available. Late summer produce will also be for sale along with fresh bakery, fresh flower bouquets, eggs, jams, and jellies.
Iowa Farmers’ Nutrition (WIC) and Senior Program coupons are accepted, as well as credit, debit, and EBT cards. For more information, call 478-8624.
Auditions set
for 'Nutcracker'
CEDAR FALLS – The Nutcracker presented by The Minnesota Ballet has become a tradition in the Cedar Valley. Taking place every other year, The Minnesota Ballet hosts open auditions to include more than 100 local dancers in the production. This year’s auditions will take place Saturday. The deadline to register for auditions is today.
Auditions are open to boys and girls ages 8 to 18. Pre-registration is required. Interested dancers may register at gbpac.com/thenutcracker. Auditions for ages 8-12 will run from 9-11 a.m. and ages 13+ will run from 11 a.m.-noon. Auditions will be held at the Gallagher Bluedorn on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa. Previous dance experience is not required. Results will be posted at 1 p.m. the same day. If cast, there will be staging rehearsals to follow that day and will be held Sunday afternoons from Oct. 6–Nov. 17.
The performance dates are as follows:
You have free articles remaining.
- Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 24, 3 p.m.
For more information, call 273-3679.
Child advocates
to be honored
WATERLOO — Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County will honor its Child Advocate of the Year at the upcoming Blue Dress Gala: A Night of Dueling Pianos.
A selection committee narrowed the list of nominees to six people who work tirelessly for the betterment of children:
Lynn Neill with Waterloo Schools; Kristle Davis with Kaden’s Kloset; Chuck Rowe, formerly with the Boys & Girls Club; State Representative Bob Kressig; Allen Child Protection Center staff; and the late Renee Else with CASA will all be honored.
The winner will be announced at the event at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo.
For tickets to the event, contact Amanda Goodman at 234-7600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.