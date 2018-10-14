UNI holds teacher event
CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa College of Education will host its bi-annual Teacher Education Induction Convocation at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Three hundred and fifty-one students have satisfied requirements for admission into the UNI Teacher Education Program and are invited to participate in the formal ceremony, the official induction of students into that field of study. Aileen Sullivan, 2018 Iowa Teacher of the Year who teaches chemistry at Ames High School and is a UNI alumna, will deliver the Convocation address.
This will be the 56th group of candidates included into the Teacher Education Program since formal ceremonies began in 1991. Parents and friends of the candidates are invited, along with UNI faculty and administrators. A reception will follow in the Gallagher Bluedorn lobby.
J ubilee UMC meal today
WATERLOO — Jubilee UMC Resource Center, East Fourth and Newell streets, will host a LeChristopher’s Southern cuisine dinner today, beginning at noon.
This month’s menu will feature some of the following dishes: fried chicken, baked chicken, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, salmon patties, collard greens, okra, pies and cakes. Salads and beverages are served with meal.
Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children.
Grout holds spooky stroll
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District will host “Strolling with the Spirits” on Oct. 27 at Waterloo Cemetery.
Times are set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m.
People can arrive at Waterloo Cemetery 15 minutes before show time and spend the evening strolling down the paths of the Cedar Valley’s past, as actors bring residents back to life through live historical interpretation.
It’s designed for the entire family. The presentation will take place rain or shine, and each program will last approximately 90 minutes
This year’s cast of characters includes Love Virden, Anna Speicher, Pvt. Anthony Baker, Clyde Lamson and Lillian Russell Lamson.
Cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.
Candidates speak Thursday
WATERLOO — Potential candidates running for the Ward 5 City Council seat will speak at the West Central Neighborhood Association meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Kimball Avenue.
The special election for the council seat is Dec. 11. The filing deadline is in November.
Opioid event set Tuesday
WATERLOO — Pathways Behavioral Services, and the CRUSH coalition made up of many stakeholders within the community including the Waterloo Police Department, will hold its second community event about the opioid epidemic called “Crush the Crisis 2.”
This event is to create awareness and educate residents on the opioid epidemic. It event will include resources tables, the showing of the movie “Heroin(e)” training on Naloxone, and a discussion with a panel of community experts.
This event will be 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial Stt.
Preregistration at Pathways Behavioral Services Facebook page is also recommended.
